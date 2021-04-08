Suzanne Khan calls rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni 'Fab'





Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan is rumoured to be dating ‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Aly Goni’s big brother Arslan Goni. However, we cannot put a stamp on the dating rumour but yes both bonded on social media account. On Wednesday, Arslan posted a picture of his doing workout under the sun.

Arslan Goni shared the picture with the caption, “Some stretching before going in to yoga .... workout under the sun is so much fun #earlymorning #workout #yoga #sunkissed”

Suzanne expresses the feeling by calling fav. She wrote, “Faaab pic !!”

Arslan is religiously following his rumoured girlfriend on social media. When Hrithik and Suzanne’s son Hrehaan celebrated his 15th birthday. Arslan dropped a comment. He commented, “Happy Happy Birthday,” and added a party emoji

Arslan and Suzanne’s love affair sparked fire after they seen together at a party. A source close to Suzanne revealed to Pinkvilla that it is very much evident from their body language that they are ‘more than friends’.

The source was quoted as saying, “They have known each other for more than six months now. They met through common friends from the TV world. But recently, the two have gotten close. It’s evident from their body language that they are more than just friends. Arslan & Sussanne Khan often hang out together with their common friends from the TV industry. Considering that Sussanne went through heartbreak with Hrithik Roshan in 2014, she has been taking things slowly.”

Suzanne and Hrithik legally separated in 2014. They are currently co-parenting their two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. During pandemic lockdown, Suzanne moved in with Hrithik with kids.