Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa is pregnant





Television actress Charu Asopa is expecting her first child with husband and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen. The ‘Mere Angne Mein’ actress gets emotional while announcing her pregnancy. Dressed in a beautiful outfit, Charu is seen adorably holding her baby bump.

She captioned the video as, 'GRATEFUL. THANKFUL. BLESSED.'

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared the same picture and wrote, @asopacharu Mami.. I'm going to be an elder sister again.'

Charu’s fans are excited to get the news and they dropped many lovely comments. Confirming her pregnancy news, Charu can be heard saying, 'Ab tak joh aap log muje comments kar rahe the ki aap logon ko lagta hai ki mein expect kar rahi hu, yes I am expecting.'

Charu also shared what she is craving for these days. The ‘Baalveer’ actress can be heard saying, 'Ye ek brand hai 'desi pop' inke joh candies hai bohot hi jyada tasty hai aur aaj kal muje bohot craving ho rahi hai inn sabki.'.

Rajeev Sen posted a picture with Charu Asopa and captioned, it, “Happiness is on the way #weare3” accompanied with evil eye and red heart emojis in the caption.

Rajeev, who also has a personal YouTube channel shared a video too. His video was titled “We are 3 | Going to be a daddy”. The actor shared his excitement in the video.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019. It was not too late when the couple hit the headlines for their troubled marriage. However, things sorted out between the two and they reconciled.

Congratulations to Charu and Rajeev!