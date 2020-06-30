Sushmita Sen shares cute pic of daughter Renee when she was 2





Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen shared a throwback picture of her daughter Renee when she was just 2-year-old.

Sharing the cute photo, Sushmita wrote, “Sometimes I look at these pictures & wonder, when I see Renee & me even at age 2 yrs & 26yrs old...the child was always me!!! It’s magical to realise I am the one who’s been mothered all along!!! #sharing #precious #memories #mother #daughter #journey I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 at the age of 24. She adopted her second daughter, Alisah in 2010.

At FICCI Hyderabad last year, Sushmita said that becoming a mother was the ‘wisest decision’ of her life. “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” she said.