Sushmita Sen off to Dubai with daughters, boyfriend to ring in Christmas





Former Miss Universe and actress Sushamita Sen jetted off to Dubai to ring in Christmas and New Year. Her two daughters, Renee and Alisah and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl joined her.

The actress shared a happy picture with her daughters on her Instagram account and wrote, “#glowinginthedark “EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE” As long as we celebrate HOPE... nothing can mask our happiness!! A big warm & collective hug from my cubs & me...to all you loveable souls who never gave up & didn’t allow me to either!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! THANK YOU!!! To us...Salute!!! #sharing #happiness #love #gratitude #patronus #duggadugga.”

Rohman commented on the post featuring the trio as “My lifelines.” The three of them happily posed in same pose in front of lit up reindeers.

As per report, all a long holiday, Sushmita Sen will fly to Kolkata to attend a family wedding before retuning to Mumbai.

The actress is also full of praise for her Rohman Shawl as his new album ‘Maula Mere’ with Erica Fernandes released.

As Rohman shared the teaser of the song, he wrote, “I have been a very big fan of your voice @paponmusic & I couldn’t be happier to feature in this video (actually the only reason i came on board). @sushmitasen47 can’t thank you enough for standing by me ‘my rock’.... for teaching me how to be “one’s self” in front of the camera. My two shaitaan’s Alisah & Renee for allowing me to do a romantic song. This one is for you Abbu, Mumma, didi & Ammaji.”

Sushmita commented on the post and wrote, “OMGGGGGG!!!! look at you babushhhhhh!! Sooooo proud of you!!!! Beautiful song & a marvellous YOU!!! Ufffff.” She had also shared the teaser in her IG story and wrote, “So proud of you jaan!!! @rohmanshawl.”