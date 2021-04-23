Sushmita Sen arranges oxygen cylinders for Delhi hospital





Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has managed to arrange few oxygen cylinders for Delhi hospital at the time of extreme crisis. The actress shared the news on her social media handle.

On Thursday, Sushmita Sen wrote on Twitter, "This is deeply heart breaking. Oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai. Please help me find a way (sic)."

Sushmita, who has a huge fan following asked fans to find a way to transport cylinders to Delhi. she has finally managed to send the oxygen cylinders to the capital. She wrote, "The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! Deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted...it suits you!!! (sic)."

While many fans of Sushmita Sen appreciated her move, many questioned her why she is not helping Mumbai hospitals. To this, the â€˜Aaryaâ€™ actress replied, "Because Mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that's how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can (sic)."

On the work front, Sushmita Sen is currently shooting for the second season of Disney+Hotstar Aarya in Jaipur.