Sushant's last film ‘Dil Bechara’ Trailer: Anushka, Shraddha, Priyanka reacts





The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, ‘Dil Bechara’ was unveiled and Bollywood celebrities from Anushka Sharma to Anil Kapoor reacted to the trailer.

Director Mukesh Chhabra penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film.

“Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath,” he wrote, “The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment. Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It’s over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I’m glad it’s free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts.”

Here’s what the celebs tweeted:-

Kriti Sanon: #DilBechara Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not?

Anushka Sharma shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram story and reacted with a heart, have a look:

Priyanka Chopra mentioned how it was a celebration of love, friendship and life.

She wrote: “#SushantSinghRajput one last time... #DilBechara, a celebration of love, friendship and life.Red heart Watch the trailer.” Many of her fans wrote in to appreciate the gesture; one user said: “Actors and actresses staying in India didn’t promote the movie..only few genuine stars did including you.. Thank you for being supportive.. Wish people could learn this from you!” Another fan said: “Thanks pri...you’re a so kind hearted..love from #SushantSinghRajput fan #DilBechara” A third person said: “This is such a lovely gesture Priyanka. Love you.”

Actor Anil Kapoor too took to Instagram to appreciate the trailer. Sharing it, he wrote: “A reminder to all of us to live each and every moment to the fullest... A beautiful trailer and tribute to the star we lost too soon but get to see him shine on screen one last time and be immortalised through his work forever in millions of hearts... #DilBechara.”

Manoj Bajpayee, Best wishes to you @CastingChhabra with your debut!!! We all feel your emotion at this moment.!!!

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted- "Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies." (sic) This was followed by lots of hearts and broken hearts.

Rakul Singh, This trailer is all things love !! iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love ..

The film is all set to arrive on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24.