Sushant wasn’t a depressed guy, Ankita Lokhande to police





For more than an hour, Bihar police interrogated Anita Lokhande at her Mumbai residence and the actress has some stunning revelation about her ex-boyfriend. Ankita totally refused to believe that Sushant was a depressed guy.

“Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,” she said. Ankita and Sushant dated for six years before parting ways in 2016.

She continued, “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

She added, “The Sushant that I know — he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha (does anybody even know who the real Sushant was)? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

Ankita continued, “He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else works out, I will make a short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence on July 14. Earlier Mumbai police and now Bihar police is investigating the case.