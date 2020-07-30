Sushant was unhappy as Rhea harassed him, Ankita Lokhande





Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande made a shocking revelation about Rhea Chakraborty and Sushantâ€™s relationship. During a chat, the late actor said to Ankita that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

On Wednesday, when Bihar police reached Mumbai and interrogated Ankita, she revealed details of the conversation she had with Sushant.

According to sources, after Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s demise, Ankita went to Patna twice and met the actorâ€™s sister Shweta Singh Kirit and showed the those chats which she had with Sushant.

The twist took place in Sushantâ€™s suicide case when Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna on Tuesday accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her close ones of abetment to suicide, cheating, blackmailing etc.

On Wednesday, Ankita took to social media to share a cryptic post. The actress tweeted an image that reads "Truth Wins", on her verified account.