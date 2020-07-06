Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reaches Bandra police station





The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is underway. So far Bandra police has recorded the statements of at least 28 to 30 people. Now, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reached Bandra police station to record his statement.

Police is likely to question Bhansali about his plans to cast Sushant in his 2013 release Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, which didn’t work out due to the actor’s contract with Yash Raj Films.

The filmmaker was spotted at the police station around noon dressed in a blue and white kurta pyjama and a mask.

The source reveals that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered not once but many films to Sushant, “Many people in the industry are expressing their grief and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise. As far as their equation is concerned, Sushant had taken quite a strong stand for SLB when the director was attacked in Jaipur and while Sushant condemned the violence he also dropped his surname ‘Rajput’ to show support to the filmmaker. And not just SLB, but even Ekta Kapoor and Sushant had lots of mutual admiration for each other. Ekta was not just his close friend, but also a huge admirer of his craft, in fact, she has time and again praised Sushant for his talent and had offered him several projects.”



Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was suffering from depression.











