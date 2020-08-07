Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office





Rhea Chakraborty has reached Enforcement Directorate office today to record her statement. in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED will question Rhea in the money laundering case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty

Despite repeated reminder by ED, the actress reportedly failed to provide her property documents. According to ED sources, Rhea responded to most of the questions by saying that she was unable to recall. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah were also summoned by the ED for the questioning.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against six people in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The names in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, father Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Rhea's associate and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

They all have been charged for criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide, wrongful restraint or confinement, theft, cheating, intimidation, among others.

On the recommendation of Bihar Government, the investigation of the late actor's death case was transferred to the CBI. Rajput's father, KK Singh, had earlier requested the CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe into the case.

A special team of CBI officers was formed to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The team will be headed by Manoj Sashidhar, IPS, Gujarat Cadre, while DIG Gagandeep Ghambir will supervise the probe. Anil Yadav will be the investigation officer in the team.

Moreover, Enforcement Directorate will investigate the money laundering angle in the Sushant’s case. It is said that Rhea had reportedly pocketed Rs 15 crore from Rajput's account.

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence. He was under medication for depression.