Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Film critic Rajeev Masand records statements





The latest person interrogated in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is film critic Rajeev Masand. On Tuesday afternoon, he reached Bandra police station to record his statement.

Masand was questioned about the negative ratings he gave to Sushant's films.

Last week, the actor's ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his suicide. “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. It is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry,” she tweeted.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said there was no need for a probe by any central agency as the Mumbai Police’s investigation is going in the right direction and no foul play was found. “Mumbai Police are capable of conducting the probe and are doing it in the right way. They are probing every possible angle related to the case and have not come across any foul play. All details will be shared once the probe is completed,” he had said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was under medication for depression. Mumbai police is investigating the case.