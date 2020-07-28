Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta summoned





After Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta has been summoned by Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Apoorva Mehta will record his statement at the Bandra police station.

Actress Kangana Ranaut was also summoned by the cops earlier. But the actress is currently in her hometown, Manali and can’t fly to Mumbai due to coronavirus outbreak. The counsel of the ‘Panga’ actress has asked the Mumbai Police to send an official for questioning to her hometown or else, she can interact with them via video call.

"Summons have also been sent to actor Kangana Ranaut, asking her to record her statement," the minister said.

So far 37 people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was under medication for depression. Mumbai police is investigating the case.