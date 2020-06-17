Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Case filed against Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor





Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha moved court and filed case against eight people including Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor for forcing Sushant Singh Rajput to commit suicide.

Filmmakers Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and director Dinesh were also named in the complaint. Police will also record the statement of the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The complainant claimed that these persons created barrier in Sushant’s career. Ojha said that Sushant’s death had not only hurt the people of Bihar but the entire country. The complaint was lodged under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506. Kangana Ranaut, who spoke about nepotism in the industry much earlier has been had been listed as a witness in the case.

Sushant Singh Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on Saturday night.