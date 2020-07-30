Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: Bihar police records Ankita Lokhande’s statement





After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, the case of Sushant’s suicide took a new twist. The Bihar police has started investigation of the case. The Bihar cops reached the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's house in Mumbai and recorded her statements.

In the afternoon, the Investigation Team also went to Bank branch in Mumbai to check Sushant's financial data and if Rhea has transferred Rs 15 crore from his account. The Bihar police will reportedly approach CA for more details about Sushant’s finances and the transactions.

#Exclusive #Breaking | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Bihar cops reach Ankita Lokhande's residence to record her… https://t.co/J7mMV16Mhk

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) 1596118910000

According to Ankita, during a chat, the late actor said to her that he is "quite unhappy in the relationship and wants to end it as Rhea harassed him".

On Wednesday, Ankita took to social media to share a cryptic post that reads, "Truth Wins", on her verified account.