Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide: Aditya Chopra records his statement





Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra recorded his statement at Bandra police station in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying. “The statement of Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.”

Aditya is the second person from Yash Raj Films’ to be interrogated. Earlier, YRF’s casting director Shanoo Sharma recorded her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput worked in two movies of Yash Raj banner- Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015). The actor was supposed to collaborate with YRF for his third film but he was kicked out and his movie with Shekhar Kapur’s ‘Paani’ also got stalled due to YRF. The police received a copy of Sushant’s contract with Yash Raj Films last month.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by hanging on June 14. He was 34 and reportedly suffering from depression. Deputy commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe told ANI in June that they are covering ‘every angle’ in their investigation. “Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. We’ve got his detailed post-mortem report and doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death. We are investigating the reason behind his suicide from every angle,” he said earlier.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh had said that claims of ‘professional rivalry’ will be thoroughly investigated by the police.

However, earlier this week, Deshmukh had said that the police are not suspecting any foul play in the actor's death so far.

“I have the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” he told Mid-Day.

Fans and supporters of the 'Kedarnath' actor are demanding CBI probe of the case.