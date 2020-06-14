Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal taken to hospital for post-mortem





Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a big shock for the industry. According to the initial report of the police, he was suffering from depression for the past few months. He has taken this drastic step out of depression.

Reporters, police stationed outside the actor’s apartment after the news broke out. The visuals of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains being taken to hospital for the post-mortem were surfaced on net.

His body was taken to Bhabha Hospital of Bandra for post mortem and further investigation. Police did not recover any suicide note or letter in Sushant's house. Some documents, however, sustained that the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor was suffering from depression.

Bollywood industry, politicians, fans expressed shock and grief over Sushant’s sudden demise.