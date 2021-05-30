Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer reacts to Siddharth Pithani’s arrest





Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was on run was finally nabbed by NCB and was sent to judicial custody and now late Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer Vikas Singh reacts to Pithani’s arrest. He said that Pitani’s arrest in a poetic justice as he is very crucial.

Speaking with Times of India, he said, “CBI would not like to rush into filing a charge sheet or filing something, which will boomerang on it. They are looking at several angles and murder is also one of them. You see SSR’s death is still shrouded in mystery and there are no two ways about it. Unless you unravel the mystery there is no point in telling a half-baked story and that is the reason they are taking their own time and I am quite hopeful something will come out soon.”

He was quoted as saying, “I am quite hopeful that they will able to unravel the mystery and they are working on it lets keep our fingers crossed. As far as the arrest of Siddharth Pithani is concerned it is a kind of poetic justice that he has at least gone to jail. Siddharth was the one who opened the room and he was the one who called the locksmith and was the one to lower the body of the actor, so he is very crucial to the case in every which way, whether it is murder or abetment to suicide he will definitely be involved in it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020.