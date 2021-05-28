Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani arrested in a drug case





On Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Friday arrested late Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drug related case. He was arrested from Hyderabad. “Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad," confirmed an NCB official.

After Sushant’s death, Pithani was summoned by CBI and he appeared before them. NCB has already filed a chargesheet against 33 accused in drug case in connection to Sushant’s alleged murder case. The late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborthy were also in jail and released on bail in drug related case.

The NCB said Pithani was summoned several times but he did appear for questioning, he remained absconding. “We have issued notices to him but he refused to turn up at the NCB office and remained absconding,” an official said.

The NCB Mumbai then gathered information about Pithani’s whereabouts and found that he was in Hyderabad. Accordingly, on May 25, a team from NCB, Mumbai was deputed to Hyderabad that was assisted by NCB, Sub Zonal Unit at Hyderabad.

“Pithani was apprehended and his statement was recorded and he was arrested under sections of the NDPS Act, 1985. He was produced before the court in Hyderabad that granted his transit warrant following which he was brought to Mumbai,” the official said.

On Friday, Pithani was produced before a court in Mumbai and was sent to NCB custody till June 1.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment. Siddharth Pithani was very close to the ‘Kedarnath’ actor and he was the first to find him dead.