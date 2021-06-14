Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary: AIIMS confirms suicide





Last year on June 14th, a bright star, who carved a niche in Bollywood ended his life in a tragic way, leaving his uncounted die-hard fans heartbroken. Yes, we are talking about talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been one year today since the ‘Kedarnath’ actor left for the heavenly abode. Soon after his tragic death, FIR has been lodged and police and forensic investigation team carried out probe. Fans and close ones felt hard to believe that such an optimistic, full of life and successful actor can end his life by himself. But the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) confirmed that the actor died by suicide.

According to a Times Now report, the actor’s time of death was 10: 10 AM. There were no injury marks. He had consumed a glass of water and pomegranate juice at around 9:30 in the morning.

AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta who lead the forensic team said, “We had submitted our findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Medical Board of AIIMS had visited Mumbai and recreated the crime scene to examine the ligature mark and strength of the ligature material as well as more than a hundred chemicals and drugs from the car of Sushant Singh Rajput. The team was comprising of seven doctors who all pursuit the case individually with national and international foreign literature. The team had a meeting which lasted for more than 5-6 hours and anonymous opinion was made that the cause of death due to asphyxiation was as a result of antemortem which was suicidal in nature.”

Meanwhile, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigate the drug angle in Sushant’s case as his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty used to consume drugs and supply drug as well. The brother-sister duo is currently on bail.

Meanwhile on the actor’s first death anniversary, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey to directors Mukesh Chhabra and Abhishek Kapoor remembers the ‘Kai Po Che!’ actor.

Bhumi Pednekar, Sushant’s ‘Sonchiriya’ co-star wrote, “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR…Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar”

Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in 'Dil Bechara', shared, “To the one whose work of excellence will live with us forever Sparkles #SushantSinghRajput” Sushant’s Kedarnath director, Abhishek Kapoor, wrote on Instagram, “1yr today.. still numb #omnamahshivaya #sushantsinghrajput #superstar”

Randeep Hooda tweeted, “Hope you are happy and at peace wherever you are brother”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “You will always be remembered. Hope you are at peace. #SushantSinghRajput” Aly Goni changed his Twitter profile pic a couple of hours ago to that of Sushant Singh Rajput and captioned it “#NewProfilePic”

Actress Koena Mitra tweeted, "So far yet so closeDear #SSRWarriors, #SSRians , you guys are amazing! Prayers #SushantSinghRajput #SSR”



Sophie Choudry too shared a series of pics with the late actor and captioned them, “One year ago today it felt like everything changed. Whether you knew him or not you were deeply affected, hurt, angry, confused. You are missed Sushant, as an artist, as a human being, as a friend and by all those who loved you. Hope you are smiling amongst the stars you so loved #sushantsinghrajput #ssr #ssrforever”.