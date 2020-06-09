Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian commits suicide





Celebrity manager Disha Salian, who worked with film personalities like Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh and Sushant SIngh Rajput, among many others committed suicide. Disha committed suicide by jumping off from the 14th storey of her Malad building. She was declared dead at a Borivali hospital.

Police is investigating the case and they have not found any suicide note yet. As per report, Disha Salian was with her fiancé when she committed suicide.

Disha was Varun’s manager for over a year and she also worked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput, comedian Bharti Singh and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well. She also managed the work of Rhea Chakraborty.

She had been associated with Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment Limited.

Varun Sharma mourned the death of Disha. Sharing a picture with her, Varun wrote,

Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend.”

Varun continued, “You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Gone too Soon.”

“Sorry to hear that Varun. May her soul rest in peace,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “RIP,” wrote several others.