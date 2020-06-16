Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande is inconsolable





Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande arrived at his Bandra’s residence with mother and she was totally heartbroken and inconsolable. She was romantically linked up with Sushant for more than six years. They were in a live-in relation and was about to get married. However, things went worse between them and both parted ways in 2016.

Prathana, who played Ankita's sister in ‘Pavitra Rishta’ revealed that Ankita couldn't stop crying.

In an interview with TOI, Prathana said, "The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar."

The actress added, "I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone had moved on in their life. News sunne ke baad woh wahin atki paddi hai... But she has someone in her life now and she has to respect that relationship also. She wanted to go, but everyone knows she is very emotional and sensitive. She is crying and how. When I posted on the Pavitra Rishta group let's go and see Sushant for the last time, then we got to know that only 20 people can attend the funeral."

"I have spent so much time with him and Ankita that I understand him and know his roots. I feel like going and meeting him, but then I stop thinking that again people will judge why she is here after so many years? Why is Ankita Lokhande not here? Nowadays, you don't know what you will be judged on. People are passing judgement on Mahesh Shetty that it all happened because he did not pick up his phone. People are talking so much about Ankita. They don't even know Mahesh Shetty was the only friend who has stayed in touch with him in all these years. They are blaming him," she added.

After break-up, both moved on in life. Ankita has found love in Delhi based businessman. During the shooting of ‘Raabta’, the ‘Kedarnath’ actor was also rumoured to be gating Kriti Sanon. However, the rumour died very soon. In his last days, the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor was in a love relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. The couple even shared a lovey dovey picture of their vacation last year. Though Sushant and Rhea never spoke openly about their relationship, their social media images spoke million dollar about their blooming romance.

Rhea Chakraborty was spotted at Cooper hospital and at the crematorium.