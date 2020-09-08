Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested





After three days of interrogation, Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai. She admitted of consuming drugs at times and also admitted of organising drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to sources, she broke down when she met her brother Showik Chakraborty, who was arrested last week. She is expected to be presented in front of the magistrate court today at 7.30 pm.

A few WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty sustained that she is involved in drug racket. Post the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde released a statement saying, "Travesty of justice. 3 central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several yrs & committed suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs," as reported by news agency ANI.

Post her arrest, she was taken to Sion Hospital for a medical test. A video surfaced on net showed Rhea dressed in black top and tracks waved to the media before sitting in the car.

On her second day of questioning yesterday, the 28-year-old actress got emotional and told the Narcotics Control Bureau - "Whatever I did, I did for Sushant".

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence.