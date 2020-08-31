Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Goa Hotelier Gaurav Arya reaches ED office





To investigate the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Enforcement Directorate summoned Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya. Today, Gaurav Arya was grilled by ED for eight long hours. He was snapped arriving the ED office and also was clicked while leaving after eight hours of interrogation.

Speaking about Gaurav’s connection with Rhea, he told ANI “I have no connection with the case. I never met Sushant Singh Rajuut. I met her (Rhea) in 2017.”

The investigating agency had asked him to bring documents related to his bank accounts and Income Tax returns. Besides, Kunal Jani also reached the ED office. Gaurav’s name in the actor’s death case cropped up after Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp conversations were retrieved in which Rhea allegedly asked Gaurav Arya about MDMA (methylenedioxy-methamphetamine). The conversation took place in March 2017 and the actress talked about MDMA, LSD and other drugs she has tried.

ED officials also summoned Mumbai based businessman Suved Lohia who is expected to be grilled by the investigating agency soon.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by CBI for three days, her brother Souvik Chakraborty was quizzed for four days. Apart from the brother-sister duo, Sushant' s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and other house staff members are also being interrogated by CBI.