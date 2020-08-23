Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death: CBI likely to question Rhea Chakraborty





CBI is leaving no stone unturned to solve Sushant Singh Rajputâ€™s death case. Today a special team of CBI interrogate two prime witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - a staff member of the actor and his friend Sidharth Pathani.

Sidharth is believed to be the first person to saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body on the day of his death.

For three long hours, CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) recreated the events of on the day of death- June 14.

CBI visited the actorâ€™s house again today.

According to the latest report, CBI team might question Rhea Chakraborty. Apart from Rhea, the other accused in the actorâ€™s death case will be interrogated.

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence. The case was earlier investigated by Mumbai police but later CBI took over the case.