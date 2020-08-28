Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty for 10 hours





Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by CBI on Friday for 10 long hours. Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and flatmate Siddharth Pithani were also questioned by the CBI. She was asked to appear for questioning again at 10:30 am today.

Her brother Showik is also being interrogated by the agency.Rhea was seen leaving the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9 pm.

According to sources, CBI is not convinced with Rhea’s answer. The questions put up Rhea were, "did you break up with Sushant on June 8? If yes, what was the reason for the breakup?"

The CBI further asked her that "Sushant tried to call you at around 2 pm on June 14. You did not see any SoS in it? You did not call back Sushant in the morning either?" The investigation agency also asked her, "after leaving home on June 8, why did you not make any attempt to take Sushant's condition by calling Sushant's sister Mitu or any of Sushant's staff for the next 1 week?"

"When you could not be contacted on June 9, Sushant called your brother Showik and asked about your situation, if at that time he was very much worried about you and why did you not contact despite what Shovik told you?"

With no clear answer, Rhea only said that all the allegations against her are baseless. "I am innocent. I do not know what happened to Sushant between June 8 and June 14. There was no transaction between Sushant and my company nor have I taken any money from Sushant. The evidence of how deep Sushant was in depression can be given to you by doctors who were treating Sushant."

She further said, "Sushant was worried about my poor relationship with Sushant's family and especially Priyanka Singh. He tried to solve it but Priyanka did not listen. Once Sushant wanted Rani Di's help in this matter, his brother-in-law OP Singh scolded Sushant saying 'keep my wife (Rani Di) away from these issues of yours'. He never wanted to tell his father about these quarrels so that he does not get upset. He only expected help from Rani Di."

"Sushant was supposed to get Rs 15 crore for a film, but due to the lockdown, neither the film could be completed nor the payment was received by Sushant, he was also worried about this," she added.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.