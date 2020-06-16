Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes to be immersed in the Ganga in Patna





Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes will be immersed in the Ganges at his hometown, Patna. Sushant’s mother also passed away in Patna in 2002 and her ashes also immersed in the Ganga.

In 2019, Sushant had visited his hometown for a mundan to fulfill a mannat by his mother at the Manasa Devi Temple.

Sushant’s last Instagram post is dedicated to his mother. Sharing a throwback picture of his mother, the actor shared a heartfelt post on June 3, he wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two..."

The actor had told DNA in an interview, "I wish she was alive to see me succeed in life. I am sure she would have been really happy and proud of me. And maybe I would have been a different person than I am now. The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that. It’s unfortunate. But everything that used to excite me, doesn’t excite me that much now. I don’t know why. No relationship, no success, absolutely nothing... If she was alive, probably it wouldn’t concern her, but just because something has changed inside me, everything has become so insipid. It takes a lot out of me to force myself to get overly excited about things and probably this is the reason why I like acting so much. Because it helps me get away from myself."

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor died of hanging at his Mumbai residence. The 32-year-old actor has been cremated at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium by his father and two sisters.