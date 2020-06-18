Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes immersed in Ganga





Sushant Singh Rajput’s ashes was immersed in Ganga by his sisters and father. The family flew down to Patna, who perform his last rites.

The actor was cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium on June 15 in Mumbai. They went to their hometown Patna and immersed his ashes in river Ganga on June 17. Video of Sushant's father, KK Singh, along with his sisters immersing his ashes in Ganga is doing the rounds on social media.

Sushant was battling depression for the past six months. The Bandra Police, who are investigating his death, have recorded statements of his father, his three sisters and his close friends, including Rhea Chakraborty and Mukesh Chhabra, to know the reason of his suicide.