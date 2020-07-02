Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement





Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been summoned by Mumbai police. He will record his statement in couple of days.

The source reveals that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered not once but many films to Sushant, “Many people in the industry are expressing their grief and not many know that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were quite fond of each other as well as their work. In fact, not once but 4 times working together was on the cards for them, SLB had offered him 4 films, but due to date issues, things didn’t materialise. As far as their equation is concerned, Sushant had taken quite a strong stand for SLB when the director was attacked in Jaipur and while Sushant condemned the violence he also dropped his surname ‘Rajput’ to show support to the filmmaker. And not just SLB, but even Ekta Kapoor and Sushant had lots of mutual admiration for each other. Ekta was not just his close friend, but also a huge admirer of his craft, in fact, she has time and again praised Sushant for his talent and had offered him several projects.”

The casting director of the Yashraj Films, Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement and she will again be called for the second round of questioning.

She was called for the first round of questioning by Bandra police on June 28.

"Shanoo Sharma, a casting director with the Yash Raj Films, was questioned at Bandra police station," said Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) to IANS earlier.

Police will also interrogate actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.