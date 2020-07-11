Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Salman's ex-manager Reshma Shetty records statement





The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case is underway and so far Bandra police has recorded the statements of over 35 people. The latest to interrogate is talent manager Reshma Shetty, Salman Khan’s ex-manager.

As per sources, Reshma was interrogated for over four to five hours. The details of her statement are not yet released.

The talent manager has worked with A-listers in the past including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Alia Bhatt among others.

Reshma Shetty, the head honcho of Bollywood's leading talent management company Matrix, helped Salman to bag various endorsement deals and films.

However, in 2018, Salman and Reshma parted ways and since then she has been handling Akshay Kumar's work.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Fans and close ones are shattered with his sudden death and they are demanding CBI probe of the actor’s suicide case.