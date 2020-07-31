Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence





Rhea Chakraborty has been blamed for Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. The late actor’s father KK Singh has filed FIR against Rhea in Patna and now Bihar police came forefront and investigating the case. But Rhea wants the investigation to be carried out by Mumbai police for unbiased result.

KK Singh accused her of cheating, mentally harassing his son, forcing him to take extreme steps and many more.

Today, a video of Rhea Chakraborty was shared by her lawyers in which she tearfully said, "Truth shall prevail".

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," Rhea Chakraborty said in the video, her hands folded, her face tear-stained.

"Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail," she added.