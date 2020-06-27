Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Police questions YRF casting director





As far as more than 23 people were questioned in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Police is not letting any angle to go. The latest to be interrogated in this crucial suicide case is Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma.

On Friday, Shanoo Sharma was spotted at Bandra police station. Apart from her, two former senior officials of YRF - Ashish Singh, former Vice President Production at YRF, and Ashish Patil, were also interrogated. The two were signatories on the contract that Sushant had signed with YRF in 2012.

Police had received the contract copy signed between Sushant and YRF earlier this week.

Earlier, Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, his father and sisters, his close friends, domestic help and other staff, director Mukesh Chhabra, the late actor’s close friend Sandip Ssingh were among other to be interrogated.

On June 14th, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra residence.