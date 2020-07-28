Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mahesh Bhatt grilled by Mumbai police





On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reached Santacruz police station and he was interrogated by police for almost 2 and a half hours. Mahesh Bhatt reached the police station at around 11 am and left at 2:30 pm.

During interrogation, Mr Bhatt said that he had met the late actor only few times. He told the cops that they never discussed about doing a film together.

"I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism," Mahesh Bhatt said, adding, "I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film."

Mahesh Bhatt met Sushant through the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after Mahesh Bhatt cast Rhea in ‘Jalebi’. The actress considered Mahesh Bhatt as her guru.

Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that he did not think of making a film with Sushant, but the actor had expressed his desire to work with the filmmaker irrespective of the role.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was under medication for depression. Mumbai police is investigating the case.