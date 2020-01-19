Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty hunting for love nest





Lovebirds Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are desperately hunting for a love nest. The couple has already moved in together but due to objection of Rhea’s landlord, the duo is notw looking for a new address.

Sushant has moved in with his new found love and has been staying with her for quite sometime but Rhea’s landlord has raised objection. According to the agreement, the actress is confirmed to stay alone but since Sushant is sharing same flat with Rhea for quite sometime, the landlord expressed unhappiness and objection. So Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput have started house hunting in Bandra itself.

The ‘MS-Dhoni’ actor shifted to his ladylove’s house because his neighbours used to get disturbed with his late night parties and loud music and Sushant too was unhappy with them about several things. And so he shifted to Rhea’s place few months ago. The loving boyfriend even took care of Rhea when she was suffering from dengue.

The couple is going strong but the ‘Kedarnath’ actor refused to accept that they are in a relationship. When asked about his current status with Rhea, the actor said, “Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?”

He further said, "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it."

Sushant was further asked if there are things in his life which are indeed at a budding stage', to which he answered, “Till the time you ask me what you think about yourself, do I go around and think about it? Of course not. When you ask me general questions, I give you general answers."

On being asked if he was seeing someone, the ‘MS-Dhoni’ actor said, “I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything.”

A source close to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty had shared with Pinkvilla, “Sushant is currently seeing Rhea Chakraborty. They have known each other for a while and they hit it off really well in the last few weeks. In fact, things moved from one thing to the other quite quickly and now, they are already dating each other.”

The couple also enjoyed vacation in Ladakh. Rhea also celebrated birthday with Sushant and other friends and wrote, "Gratitude. Happy happy to me, so much excitement = tiny glitch in this video! Ps - I got a new haircut (sic)."

Rhea also shared a picture with Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends on birthday calling it "Happiest Birthday."

Another picture surfaced on net which showed the actress enjoying monsoon with the ‘MS-Dhoni’ actor and other friends. She is seen leaning on the actor’s arm.