Sushant Singh Rajput planned to get married in Feb-March 2021

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh in an interview said that his son planned to tie the knot in February-March next year.

When Sushant’s father was asked about the actor’s plan to ger married, he said, “Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it. He had told me that he won’t get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage).”

He further talked about his son’s birth, "Pehele toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi. Bohot mannat maang ke paida hua tha Sushant. 3 saal mannat maangi thi uske liye. 4 ladkiyon main ek ladka tha. Aur jinke liye itni mannat maangte hain unke sath yahi hota hai" [Translation: We prayed for him a lot, for 3 years. He was our only son after 4 girls.]

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, KK Singh said that she has come to Patna to visit him and also Mumbai after Sushant's demise. "Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi." Talking about their break-up, KK Singh said, "Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai."

Talking about if he succumbed to industry pressure, Sushant Singh Rajput's father said, "Ho sakta hai.... Filmy duniya mein ho sakta hai. Kuch bhi ho sakta hai. Hota hi hai, agar kisi ko dikhta hai bohot aage badhta hai, to kuch kar do. Hota hi hoga.

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself to death at his Bandra residence on June 14 and in this regard police is investigating the case.