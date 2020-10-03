Sushant Singh Rajput not murdered, AIIMS report





All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), has submitted the report of Sushant Singh Rajput. The report says the actor was not murdered and it was a suicide. A team of doctor's from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi dismissed "theories of poisoning and strangling"

"All aspects are still open in the probe if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (murder) will be added, but nothing has come up in 45 days of the probe," the sources said.

The agencies' sources told NDTV, "All aspects are being looked into including murder angle. So far, no evidence has come up to prove it to be a case of murder. If during the course of investigation, we get any evidence, murder charge will be added. For now, abetment to suicide and other charges in the FIR are being probed."

The AIIMS panel, headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta, submitted the report after studying the actor’s autopsy and viscera reports.

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was tasked by the CBI to forensically examine the crime scene for any evidence of foul play in the death.

