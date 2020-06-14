Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34: Bollywood express shock and grief





In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Saturday night. Bollywood actors, politicians expressed shock and grief over the demise of the talented actor.

Here’s what all tweeted:-

Lata Mangeskar tweeted: Sushant Singh Rajput ke aatmhatya ki khabar sunkar mujhe bada dhakka laga.Hamari kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui thi magar unhone Dhoni film main aisa sundar abhinay kiya tha ki main kabhi bhul nahi sakti.Main unko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare.

Home minister Amit Shah tweeted: Anguished to learn about the sad and untimely demise of the young and very talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He will always be remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers.

Shahrukh Khan wrote: He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted his condolences: He was a true all rounder and my heart goes out to the aggrieved family....and all his friends and well wishers...

Suicide is never a way out!

My deepest condolences to his devastated family and his loved ones....Praying that his soul rests in peace..#RIP

Yashwant Sinha also expressed condolence# Former Minister Yashwant Sinha expressed his condolences. "Deeply saddened to hear of the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a brilliant actor. Did not have the good fortune of knowing him personally but always felt proud of him as a fellow Bihari," he tweeted.

Mamta Banerjee expresses shock over death of Sushant Singh Rajput: "Truly shocked and sad to hear the unfortunate news of the demise of very talented Sushant Singh Rajput. My condolences to his family, friends & everyone who admired his work," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on twitter.



Actor Varun Grover pays tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput: "Thanks for the memories and movies, Sushant Singh. You told stories, lived a miracle, and advanced the most beautiful privilege artists possess - making a human connection," Sushant Singh Rajput wrote on twitter.

Hema Malini expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: "Shocked and saddened by the the sudden loss of this young, bright & talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A loss to the industry & all his colleagues. Condolences to his family," Hema Malini wrote on Twitter.

Varun Dhawan has expressed grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "I really can't believe this. Sushant was a wonderful actor and I still remember the times I spent with him. His performance always inspired me. Deepest condolences to his fans and family. RIP #SushantSinghRajput," Varun Dhawan tweeted.

Madhuri Dixit Nene expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: "It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief," Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote on twitter.

Sania Mirza tweets condolences on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Sushant ???? ???? you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn't even know you were hurting this bad ???? the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend

Sushmita Sen expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Heart breaking, very sad day. God speed Sushant Singh Rajput. My deepest condolences to his family & loved ones. Dugga Dugga.

Virat Kohli tweeted: "Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends”. .

Anushka Sharma expressed grief:"Sushant, you were too young and brilliant to have gone so soon. I'm so sad and upset knowing that we lived in an environment that could not help you through any troubles you may have had. May your soul rest in peace”.

PM Narendra Modi condoles Sushant Singh Rajput's Death# "Sushant Singh Rajput...a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films. His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances. Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar has expressed his shock on Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I'd enjoyed the film and wish I'd been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family," Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar wrote.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

"Sad to hear about the sudden demise of #SushantSinghRajput. An exemplary actor who will be missed by all. Praying for strength to his family and friends in this difficult time," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote on Twitter.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expresses grief# "Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's Death# "Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted.