Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested





Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Sowik Chakraborty after being questioned. He was arrested in connection to drug angle. Along with Showik, Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda was also arrested.

Showik is not only a consumer but he is also a supplier. Over questioning, he admitted that he procures drug on the instruction of his sister, Rhea Chakraborty. He has been taken into custody and will be produced in the court tomorrow morning.

On Friday morning, a team of NCB accompanied by police officials raided Showik Chakraborty and Mr Miranda’s house at around 6:30 am and they were grilled by NCB.

It is established that Showik Chakraborty met drug dealer Basit Parihar at a football club in Mumbai’s Bandra. Both were in touch since past two years and Basit had visited Showik at his residence multiple times and he got along well with Chakraborty’s family. The drug peddler is in NCB custody till September 9.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His case is being investigated by CBI, Narcotics branch and ED.