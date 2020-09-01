Sushant Singh Rajput Death: CBI Grills Rhea's Parents at DRDO guesthouse





Rhea Chakraborty’s parents Indrajit Chakraborty and Sandhya Chakraborty had been summoned by CBI and they reached DRDO guesthouse for interrogation. CBI is likely to question them about Rhea and Sushant’s relationship, their daughter’s drug dealings, about Europe tour with the late actor, about her old staff and many more.

They questions that were put up to Rhea will also be asked to her parents to see if there is any contradiction in their reply.

The family received security protection after Rhea filed an official complaint in Santacruz police station against the media and others. The actress had recently taken to her Instagram account to share a video of her father getting mobbed in the compound of their residence. She demanded security and wrote, "This is inside my building compound, The man in this video is my father Indrajit chakraborty ( retd . army officer )We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily."

The ‘Jalebi’ actress was questioned for four days while her brother Souvik Chakraborty was grilled by CBI for five days. Apart from them, Sushant’s househelp Neeraj, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Keshav was also questioned by CBI.