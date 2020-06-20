Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bandra police recoded 14 people statement





Bandra Police is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and in this case they have recorded the statement of 14 people including family members and friends. “We have recorded the statements of 14 persons and an inquiry is ongoing,” Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 9), said.

Police interrogated Rajput’s father KK Singh, his two sisters, his friend and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, manager Sandeep Sawant, friend and actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chabbra, business manager Shruti Modi, public relations manager Ankita Tehlani. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was grilled for nine hours and two more house staff was also interrogated.

“None of the family members or friends has levelled any allegation,” an investigating officer said requesting anonymity said.

Police will also record Yash Raj Films and another production house with whom the late actor has signed agreement.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14.