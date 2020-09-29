Sushant Singh Rajput Death: AIIMS submit report to CBI





A team of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) re-analysed the post-mortem and viscera reports of Sushant Singh Rajput and they submitted the report to CBI on Monday. AIIMS were asked to re-analyzed the report by CBI.

A source divulged that according to AIIMS Forensic report no trace of organic poison found in Sushant’s body. AIIMS will analyze Cooper Hospital’s report and stated that there is not enough light in the mortuary room.

While commenting on the forensic report in the case, chairman of AIIMS’ Forensic Medical Board, Dr Sudhir Gupta stated, “AIIMS and the CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive.”

Sushant Sigh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had claimed on Twitter, “The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” Reacting to the same Dr Sudhir Gupta had told Times Now, “Can’t make an opinion by seeing marks.”

Yesterday, CBI issued a statement that read, “The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting professional investigation related to death of Shri Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing.”