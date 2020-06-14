Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai





`MS-Dhoni’ actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Mumbai residence. He was just 34 and was doing very well in his career. Started his acting career from TV soap, 'Pavitra Rishta' Sushant has delivered many hit movies. The ‘Kedarnath’ actor committed suicide by hanging at his Mumbai residence.

Reports say he was suffering from depression for the past six months. No suicide note has been recovered yet. According to sources, Sushant Singh Rajput partied with close friends at his house on Saturday night.

His body was taken to hospital for post-mortem. Investigation is underway. Doctors has discovered a file of the actor's depression history.

Sushant starred in hit movies like ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘PK’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshi’, ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kedarnath’, ‘Sonchiriya’ among others.

May his soul rest in peace!