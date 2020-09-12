Surekha Sikri recovering, may shift out of ICU soon





Veteran actor Surekha Sikri, who is currently in the ICU is recovering well. She suffered a brain stroke a few days back and was rushed to the hospital.

When Surekha's manager was contacted, she informed, "She is feeling better today and might get shifted to the room soon". The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress is responding well to the treatment.

The hospital authorities mentioned that Surekha Sikri fluid accumulated in her lungs and she was not responding sufficiently.

The hospital official said, “The clot (developed due to the stroke) will have to be removed by medicines (thinners). But yes, Surekhaji is also in a bit of a confused state of mind."

It may be recalled that Surekha Sikri suffered a paralytic stroke in 2018, she then said, “This is a real disability for an actor. You can’t use your hand, foot, and your body the way you want to because it is not following your commands. This is really very frustrating for an actor. Body language and movement is a great deal for me. People get scared and maybe they can’t trust me with any role whether I will be able to do them or not.” Seems, work indeed dried up for her in the past 18-20 months.

We wish her a speedy recovery!!