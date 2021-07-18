Surekha Sikri dies: Karisma, Dia, Randeep Hooda and others pay tribute





Veteran actor and three-time National award winner Surekha Sikri breathed her last on July 16 due to cardiac arrest. She was 75.

Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to pay heartfelt tribute to the talented actor. From Karisma Kapoor to Randeep Hooda, celebs paid their tribute to the maverick actor.

Manoj Bajpayee took to his Twitter and tweeted, “Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP”

"RIP Surekha ji #SurekhaSikri ! Had the great fortune of working and learning from you so much in my Theatre days and than watching your superb performances!" Gulshan Grover tweeted.

"You’ll be remembered as one of our finest… rip #SurekhaSikri Ji…" actor Parambrata shared on Twitter.

Mourning the demise of Surekha Sikri, Anupam Kher shared, "Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of my senior in #NationalSchoolOfDrama & an actress par excellence #SurekhaSikri !! She was the queen of theatre in Delhi! Watching her perform in the play #LookBackInAnger was an experience I will never forget. Thank you.Folded hands #OmShanti."

Actor Sidharth Shukla who shared the screen with Surekha Sikri in Colors TV show Balika Vadhu wrote on Twitter, "RIP Dadisa …….

May God bless your soul #SurekhaSikri."

Gajraj Rao shared a few behind the scenes photos from the sets of Badhaai Ho and wrote, "Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion. Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm. As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with."

"It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honoured to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in peace Surekha ji," shared Karisma Kapoor.

"Saddened by the passing away of Surekha Sikri ji. Her exceptional roles will inspire the generations to come. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," shared actor Manoj Joshi on Twitter.

Renuka Shahane shared on Twitter, "We've lost one of our absolute best today. She was outstanding every single time she performed. RIP Surekhaji."

Nimrat Kaur shared on Twitter, "Such a stalwart, legend, an institution in herself. May her brilliance and shine break barriers in the journey ahead…. Rest in power Surekhaji."

"Very Sad news!!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP," shared Rakhi Sawant on Instagram.

Dia Mirza: here is no one like her. Absolutely no one. What an extraordinary woman. An artist par excellence. Those eyes and that smile ???? Her craft will inspire generations of performers. Was lucky to have the chance to witness her magic in person…



Watch her recite “Mujhse Pehli Si Muhabbat” today ????



“Aur bhi dukh hain zamaane mein muhabbat ke siva

Raahatein aur bhi hain wasl ki raahat ke siva

Mujh se pehli si muhabbat

Mere mehboob na maang” - Faiz Ahmed Faiz



Rest in Glory Surekha Sikri