'Super Dancer 4’: Neetu Kapoor bursts into tears





Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor turned emotional on the dance reality show, ‘Super dancer Chapter 4’ when contestants paid tribute to her and late Rishi Kapoor’s love journey. she could not hold back her tears remembering her late husband.

A clipping of the episode was shared in which Neetucan be heard saying, “Itna accha tribute (Such a good tribute). I don't think anyone has ever given me ya kabhi desakta hai (or can give me). It was so touching.”

Neetu, dressed in a blue salwar suit with matching jewellery shook a leg with the contestants and the judges, Shilpa Shetty and Geeta Kapur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is all set to make her comeback with ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

Earlier also Neetu Kapoor appeared on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 12’ and tehre too the contestants paid tribute to late Rishi Kapoor.