Sunny Deol tests positive for Covid-19





Bollywood actor turned politician Sunny Deol has been tested positive for coronavirus. He is under home isolation and has asked everyone to get tested who recently came in touch with him.

"I got a corona test done and the report has come out as positive. I am under isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested," the BJP MP tweeted in Hindi.

For quite some days, the actor had been staying in Kullu district. He was planning to leave for Mumbai but his result came positive.

The 64-year-old actor had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recovering at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

On the work front, Sunny will be next seen in ‘Apne’ sequel. The film is slated for Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

Sunny Deol said that he is looking forward to working on the film. “With the blessings of Babaji and your love, all of us will be seen together, again. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021,” the actor said.