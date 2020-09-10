Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber bring home a swanky car





Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have bought home a lavish new Maserati. The actress shared a picture of her new car. She said that she feels happy every time she drives it.

For the past three days, Sunny Leone has been posting cryptic post arousing curiosity.

Posing with her new car, Sunny Leone wrote, "Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy! @maserati @maseratiusa".

Sunny Leone captioned a selfie with Daniel inside the car, "Yay!! Nothing like picking up my new @maserati ????with @dirrty99!!" (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)