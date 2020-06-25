Sunny Leone, hubby Daniel Weber, kids visit Lake Balboa





Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber with their three kids- her Nisha, Noah and Asher visited Lake Balboa in Los Angeles. After coronavirus pandemic, Sunny and her family flew off to Los Angeles.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “So much fun finding a new place to take the kids and keep them away from people :) @dirrty99 good job baby finding this place! Lake Balboa!”

The photo shows Sunny, Daniel and their kids wearing mask and walking around the Lake. Another picture showed Sunny and husband Daniel Weber enjoying a boat ride.

Her husband shared a few more pictures from the outing and captioned them, “Great afternoon at the lake - swans , ducks and boats with @sunnyleone.”