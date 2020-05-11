Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, feels safe





Sunny Leone has shared a picture from Los Angeles garden and captioned it, ‘I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer”. The picture has Sunny with her three kids, daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher in a garden, all looking very happy.

Sunny with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids flew to the US as they “felt they would be safer” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening about their decision to fly to the US, she wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers out there. In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do. Miss you mom. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Daniel Weber also shared another picture in which he goes shirtless and relaxing in the garden. He captioned the photo,‘Quarantine Part 2. Not so bad now!!!’ written below it. He captioned it, “Getting better with the new vibes !!!”