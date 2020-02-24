Sunny Hindustani lifts ‘Indian Idol 11’ trophy, wins Rs 25 lakh





The winner of the ‘Indian Idol 11’ was declared and it was Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda, Punjab. Sunny defeated four finalists Ankona Mukherjee, Rohit Raut, Adriz Ghosh and Ridham Kalyan to lift the winning trophy. His journey from polishing booth to Indian Idol winner is truly inspiring. His family is full of pride.

Ayushmann Khurrana was the special guest at the event along with his 'Shubh Mangal Zayda Saavdhan' co-stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The 'Vicky Donor' actor is stunned after listening to Sunny Hindustani. Judges praised Sunny for his awesome singing. After Sunny's performance, Ayushmann said, "I wish you kept singing and no one should stop you, your singing was that great."

The Indian Idol 11 finalist sang a medley of songs like Bhar do Jholi Mere and Halka Halka Suroor. Ankona Mukherjee also sang with Ayushmann.



Sunny won prize money of Rs 25 lakh and Tata Altroz car. He also received a singing contract with T-Series.

The first and second runner-up of the show Rohit Raut and Ankona Mukherjee got Rs 5 lakh each, while Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh who came fourth and fifth took home Rs 3 lakh each. Every finalist also received Rs 1 lakh cheque from Lotus Herbals and gift hampers from the sponsors.

Congratulations to Sunny Hindustani!