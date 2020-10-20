Sunny Deol rings in 64th birthday with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol





Sunny Deol celebrated his 64th birthday with father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and his two sons, Karan and Rajvir. Picture of Sunny’s cake-cutting ceremony is doing the round on net.

Sharing a few pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony, Dharmendra wrote on Twitter, “With his great blessing. Folded hands...... your soulful good wishes... Sunny’s BIRTHDAY Birthday cake CELEBRATIONS Deol style.”

Three pictures have been shared. The first one shows the birthday boy cutting cake with Dharmendra holding his shoulder, the second picture has Sunny and Bobby posing for the camera while the third picture showed Sunny Deol’s two sons, Karan and Rajvir casting a peck on his cheeks.

Sunny is seen cutting a mountain and sky themed-cake and it reads, ‘Sunny Bhaiya’.

Dharmendra also shared a picture of him feeding a spoonful of cake to his son and wrote, “Love you all , for your loving response..... your good wishes on Sunny’s Birthday. Friends, you are always close to our heart ..........khushi mein.....aai to intiha ho gai tweets ki......bore ho gaiye hoon ge aap......Ab kuchh din chup rahon ga .... (”there were so many tweets today, you must have got bored, I will keep quiet for some days now).”

On Monday, Dharmendra wished Sunny on Twitter, “Love you Jelly, live on. You are the voice of my soul.”

Bobby had also penned a heartfelt note for his big brother, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the greatest soul! A brother! A Father! A Friend! @iamsunnydeol.”

Sunny had earlier thanked his fans for their love on Instagram. “Love you all for all the love you give me,” he captioned a closeup picture of himself and the birthday cake.